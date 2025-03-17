Khushdil Shah penalised by ICC

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has penalised Pakistan all-rounder Khushdil Shah for breaching its Code of Conduct during the first PAK vs NZ T20I on Sunday.

The Pakistan cricket team player faced a fine over an incident in which he barged into New Zealand’s Zakary Foulkes.

The incident happened in the eighth over of Pakistan’s innings when Khushdil barged into the back of bowler Zakary Foulkes.

As per the ICC, the Pakistan all-rounder’s act was termed ‘inappropriate physical contact with a high degree of force’ and was deemed ‘reckless, negligent and avoidable.’

Subsequently, Khushdil Shah was penalised 50 percent of his match fee for a Level 2 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct in the first PAK vs NZ game.

The ICC also added three demerit points to Khushdil’s disciplinary record as it was his first offence in a 24-month period.

“Khushdil accepted the sanctions levelled by the umpires and Match Referee Jeff Crowe, as a result of which there was no need for a formal hearing,” the ICC stated in a statement.

It is worth noting here that Khushdil Shah remained the top-scorer for Pakistan in the first PAK vs NZ game in which they were bowled out for just 91 in 18.4 overs.

Both of the Pakistan cricket team’s openers scored ducks while seven of their batters failed to reach double-digit in the game.

In response, New Zealand chased down the 92-run target with nine wickets in hand and 59 balls to spare to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match T20I series.