Khushdil Shah reacts on getting Babar Azam’s wicket

Karachi Kings all-rounder Khushdil Shah reacted to getting Pakistan ace batter and Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam’s wicket in a Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 last-over thriller at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi.

In the match, Babar Azam found his feet after initially having trouble, striking seven boundaries in his 41-ball stint. However, the right hander was trapped in front by Khushdil Shah’s spectacular delivery of a faster, flatter ball on the middle stump, and following a review, the seasoned hitter was forced to walk back.

The left-arm bowler also dismissed Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Mithcek Owen as he finished with 3/20 in his 3 overs.

Khushdil Shah’s outstanding play continued as he made 23*(17) in the run chase, which helped the Karachi Kings win by two wickets.

He was adjudged player of the match.

Later in a statement, Khushdil Shah voiced his joy on dismissing Babar Azam and said, “Babar is their main batter, always happy to get him out.”

Khusdhil Shah also revealed his plans to finish the match in thrilling moments when Karachi Kings were chasing the target.

“I was feeling good, knew that they had a bowler missing and that a part-timer or all-rounder had to bowl the last over,” he added.