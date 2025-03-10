Khushi Kapoor to star in Sridevi’s ‘Mom’ sequel

Bollywood filmmaker Boney Kapoor shared plans to make a sequel of his late wife and iconic actor Sridevi’s final film ‘Mom’, with their daughter Khushi Kapoor.

During his recent outing at the 25th IIFA Awards on Sunday, Boney Kapoor revealed that he is planning to cast his youngest daughter Khushi in a sequel of his 2017 film ‘Mom’, starring his wife Sridevi in her final big screen outing, before she passed away in February 2018, in UAE, due to an accidental drowning in a bathtub.

“I have watched all of Khushi’s films. Archies, Loveyapa and Nadaaniyaan. I am planning a film with her too. After No Entry, it would be a movie with Khushi,” he said. “It could be Mom 2.”

“She is trying to follow in the footsteps of her mother. Her mother was the top star in all the languages she worked in. I hope Khushi and Janhvi succeeded in this same level of perfection,” Kapoor added.

Notably, Ravi Udyawar and Girish Kohli’s crime thriller ‘Mom’ co-starred Sridevi with Pakistan’s showbiz stars Sajal Aly and Adnan Siddiqui, along with Akshaye Khanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The title opened to positive reviews from critics, particularly praising the veteran’s ‘powerhouse’ performance, and was also a global blockbuster.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Khushi Kapoor, who made her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s teen musical ‘The Archies’ (2023), was recently seen in her first theatrical release ‘Loveyapa’, co-starring Junaid Aamir Khan, and Netflix’s ‘Nadaaniyan’, with Ibrahim Ali Khan.