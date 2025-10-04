14 terrorists killed, 20 injured in Khuzdar operation

KHUZDAR: Pakistani security forces killed 14 terrorists and injured more than 20 others during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Zehri area of Khuzdar district, Balochistan, on Saturday, according to security sources.

The operation was launched following intelligence reports of the presence of militants linked to Indian-sponsored terrorist network, Fitna al Hindustan, involved in terrorizing and harassing the local population.

Security forces engaged the militants in a fierce exchange of fire, resulting in the elimination of 14 terrorists. Multiple hideouts used by the militants were also destroyed during the operation.

The local population expressed relief and appreciation for the successful operation. Residents raised slogans in support of the security forces for neutralizing elements responsible for spreading fear in the area.

“Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrrorist found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipeout the menace of Indian sponsored terrorism from the country, and reaffirm the nation’s unwavering resolve to bring the perpetrators of terrorism to justice,” the security official added.

Also Read: 18 Indian-sponsored terrorists killed in Balochistan operations