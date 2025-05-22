Khuzdar school bus attack death toll rises to four

The death toll in Khuzdar school bus attack rose to four as an eighth-grade student, Sahar Saleem, who was critically injured in the attack, succumbed to her wounds, ARY News reported on Thursday, quoting security sources.

According to security sources, the cowardly attack was carried out by ‘India-sponsored terrorists’. They claimed that the attack was planned in India and executed in Balochistan by proxy operatives, following India’s repeated military failures on the battlefield.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed that five people, including three schoolchildren, were martyred while several others were injured in the assault.

The students martyred in the attack include Sania Soomro of Grade 6, Hafsa Kausar of Grade 7, Ayesha Saleem of Grade 10, and now Sahar Saleem of Grade 8. The injured were promptly shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Security officials reiterated that this brutal assault highlights India’s involvement in terrorism within Pakistan, using proxies to disrupt peace and target innocent lives.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned the bomb blast on a school bus near Zero Point in Khuzdar, which killed four innocent children and injured several others.

In a statement, the minister expressed deep sorrow and grief over the tragic incident. “We share the pain of the grieving families and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,” he said.

Mohsin Naqvi called the attackers “barbaric” and said they deserve no mercy. “The enemy has shown extreme cruelty by targeting innocent children. This is a shameful attempt to destabilize the country,” he added.