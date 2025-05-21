There’s a special kind of hell reserved for those who prey on children. A particular darkness that engulfs souls who believe attacking the most innocent, the most vulnerable, is a legitimate act of war or protest. Today, that darkness has a name, and it screams from the wreckage of an Army Public School bus in Khuzdar, Balochistan. Five little lights were extinguished there. Three of them, mere babes snatched from the world before they’d even truly begun to live it. Thirty-eight others bear the scars, physical and psychological, of a horror no child should ever witness.

Let’s cut through the fog of geopolitical euphemisms. The so-called Fitna-ul-Hindustan and its equally repugnant twin, the BLF/BLA, claim these atrocities. But who are they, really? They are not warriors. They are not freedom fighters. They are ghouls who emerge from the shadows, plant their cowardly devices, and scuttle back into their holes, leaving behind a carnage of tiny shoes and blood-soaked schoolbooks. They don’t engage armies; they murder children. This isn’t valor; it’s the absolute nadir of human depravity.

And why? For what noble cause do they stain their hands with the blood of innocents? The answer, echoing through the valleys of Balochistan and the corridors of power, is sickeningly simple: for dollars. For the agendas of foreign masters. For the strategic games of a neighbor that seems to believe it can wash its own hands by subcontracting its dirty work. Sources across Pakistan are not shy about pointing the finger directly at New Delhi, at an Indian establishment they accuse of bankrolling these “contract killers.”

These operatives, these puppets dancing on strings pulled from afar, possess no genuine ideology beyond the blood money that lines their pockets. They have no nation, for they betray the very land they claim. They have no god, for their only idol is the currency of their paymasters. Their mission is not liberation; it is destruction, pure and simple, a destabilizing chaos manufactured to serve interests hostile to Pakistan’s sovereignty. The attack on the Quetta-Karachi Highway was no accident; it was a message, written in the blood of children, intended to terrorize and provoke.

BLA commander being treated in New Delhi behind Chinese consulate attack

The label Fitna-al-Hindustani – the Indian-sponsored discord – is not mere rhetoric for those who see a pattern in these cowardly acts. It reflects a deeply held conviction that India, perhaps frustrated by its inability to achieve its objectives through other means, especially after perceived strategic setbacks, now resorts to the vilest form of proxy warfare. A nation that wraps itself in the mantle of democracy allegedly stoops to cold-blooded, state-facilitated terrorism.

And what of the silent world? What of those who whisper justifications or offer convoluted ‘context’ when children are bombed on their way to school? Their intellectual contortions, their diplomatic evasions, make them accomplices. The blood of Khuzdar’s children spatters their well-meaning, but ultimately enabling, hands too. To defend or equivocate for these “Children Killers” is to share in their crime.

The question hangs heavy in the smoke-filled air of Khuzdar: When does the world wake up? When do the international bodies, so quick to condemn some forms of violence, find their voice against this state-sponsored butchery of innocents? Or does Pakistan, battered and bleeding but unbowed, have to consider that the language of diplomacy and international law is insufficient when its children are being blown apart by proxies allegedly funded by a hostile state? Does it have to contemplate that the only language understood by those who send missiles and bombs by proxy is a response in kind?

The world must remember their faces – not just the triggermen, but the puppet masters who pull the strings from behind their polished desks. The architects of this carnage, who hide behind fake democratic facades while funding terror. The five young lives lost in Khuzdar are not statistics. They are a testament to a profound evil, an evil that must be named, shamed, and confronted. This wasn’t just an attack on a school bus; it was an assault on humanity itself, allegedly bankrolled by a state that has chosen the path of shadows and terror over peace and genuine dialogue. The little caskets from Khuzdar are a stain that no amount of denial or diplomatic maneuvering by India can ever wash away.