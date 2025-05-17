Four levies personnel martyred in Khuzdar terrorist attack

QUETTA: At least four Levies force personnel embraced martyrdom in Khuzdar terrorist attack, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According Deputy Commissioner Yasir Iqbal, the terrorist opened firing on Samand checkpost area of Khuzdar district, leaving four personnel martyred.

Balochistan government strongly condemned the attack on the Levies force personnel on the Samand checkpost area of Khuzdar district, which left four personnel martyred on Saturday.

Balochistan government spokesman Shahid Rind said that the cowardly acts of terrorists could not weaken the morale of security forces and the public, saying that the martyrdom of 4 Levies personnel due to gunfire is a national tragedy.

He said that the levies’ personnel set an example of bravery by sacrificing their lives in defense of the motherland.

Shahid Rind said that the Balochistan government stands with the families of martyrs, and the elements involved in the incident would be brought to justice.

He said that state writ would not be challenged under any circumstances, saying that measures are being taken to maintain durable peace in the province.

Earlier in a separate development, the Counter Terrorism Department, in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies, conducted a successful operation in Balochistan’s Dukki.

As per details, the operation killing five terrorists was carried out at Dukki’s Dabar mountain, targeting members of a banned organization involved in attacks on coal mines, security forces, and civilians.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti expressed satisfaction with the security forces’ efforts, emphasizing that state institutions are fully mobilized to combat terrorism.