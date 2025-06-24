Two soldiers martyred, 11 Indian-sponsored khwarij killed in KP IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan security forces killed 11 khwarij belonging to Indian Proxy, while two soldiers embraced martyrdom during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

“On 24 June 2025, Security Forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in general area of Sararogha, South Waziristan District, on [the] reported presence of Khwarij belonging to Indian Proxy, Fitna al Khwarij,” the military’s media wing said in a statement.

It added that during the conduct of the operation, security forces effectively engaged the khwarij location and, resultantly, eleven Indian sponsored khwarij were killed while seven were injured.

Read More: Five Fitna al-Khawarij neutralised in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: ISPR

“However, during the intense fire exchange, Major Syed Moiz Abbas Shah (age: 37 years, resident of District Chakwal), a brave officer who was leading his troops from the front, fought gallantly and made the ultimate sacrifice along with another brave son of soil Lance Naik Jibran Ullah (age: 27 years, resident of District Bannu). Major Moiz, Shaheed was renowned for his courage and daring actions in numerous operations conducted against the khwarij,” the ISPR said.

“Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored Kharji found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian Sponsored Terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve.”

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif praised the professional capabilities of the officers and personnel of the security forces for successfully carrying out an operation against the terrorists of Fitna al-Khwarij, operating under Indian patronage in South Waziristan, and killing them.

The president and the prime minister paid tribute to Shaheed Major Syed Moiz Abbas Shah and Shaheed Lance Naik Jibranullah, who embraced martyrdom while defending the homeland and thwarting the nefarious designs of the enemy during the operation, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The president lauded the valour of the security forces for eliminating terrorists of Fitna al-Khwarij in the intelligence based operation, President Secretariat Media Wing said in a press release.

The president and the prime minister prayed for the high ranks of the martyrs and grant of patience for the bereaved families.

President Zardari, while praising the bravery and patriotism of the shaheed personnel, said that the nation would always remember their sacrifices.

The entire nation, including him, was proud of their martyrs and their families, the prime minister said, adding the sacrifices of those who embraced martyrdom for the sake of the beloved homeland would not go in vain.

The president and the prime minister reiterated the resolve to continue the fight against the scourge of terrorism till its complete eradication.

The president said that their resolve to eliminate terrorist elements would remain firm.

The prime minister also expressed that in their unwavering resolve to defend the homeland, the entire nation, including him, stood shoulder to shoulder with their armed forces.