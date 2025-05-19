Nine khwarij belonging to Indian Proxy killed in KP IBOs: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan security forces killed nine Khwarij belonging to Indian Proxy in three intelligence-based operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) while two soldiers embraced martyrdom, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Monday.

The military’s media wing said that an IBO was conducted by the Security Forces in Lakki Marwat District. During the conduct of operation, the security forces effectively engaged the khwarij location and resultantly, five Indian sponsored khwarij were killed, the ISPR said.

It added that two Indian sponsored Kkhwarij were successfully neutralized by the security forces in a second IB, conducted in Bannu District.

In another incident that occurred in general area Mir Ali, North Waziristan District, khwarij ambushed a security forces convoy.

“Own troops responded effectively and sent to hell two Indian sponsored khwarij. However, during the intense fire exchange, two brave sons of soil, Sepoy Farhad Ali Turi (age: 29 years, resident of District Kurram) and Lance Naik Sabir Afridi (age: 32 years, resident of District Kohat) having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced shahadat,” the ISPR added.

The ISPR said that sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian abetted and prosecuted terrorism perpetrated through their proxies, and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif appreciated the security forces for different successful operations against Indian proxy Fitna al Khawarij.

In his message, President Zardari paid tribute to two brave Jawans who embraced martyrdom during the operation in North Waziristan. The president commended Lance Naik Sabir Afridi and Sepoy Farhad Ali Toori for their patriotism and courage.

He paid tribute to the brave sons of the soil for offering their lives for the country.

He said the valiant armed forces were carrying out successful operations to crush the Indian proxy Fitna al Khawarij.

PM Shehbaz paid tribute to Sepoy Farhad Ali Toori and Lance Naik Sabir Afridi for embracing martyrdom for the country during an effective operation against Khawarij in North Waziristan.

He prayed for the elevation of ranks of the martyrs and patience for the bereaved heirs.

He said war against the menace of terrorism would continue till its complete elimination from the country.

The prime minister said the whole nation including him was standing shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces with the unwavering determination to defend the country.

“We will continue to foil designs of the terrorists and of their supporters present in the region to destroy peace in Pakistan,” he added.