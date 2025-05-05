Solider martyred, eight khwarij killed in KP IBOs: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan security forces killed eight Khwarij in multiple intelligence-based operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) while a soldier embraced martyrdom, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Monday.

“On 4-5 May 2025, eight Khwarij were killed during multiple engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province,” the military’s media wing said.

An intelligence based operation was conducted by the security forces in general area Mir Ali, North Waziristan District. During the conduct of operation, the secuirt forces effectively engaged the khwarij location and resultantly, three of them killed.

In another IBO, conducted in South Waziristan District, two Khwarij were successfully neutralized by the security forces.

“However, during intense fire exchange, one brave son of soil, Naik Mujahid Khan (age: 40 years, resident of District Kohat) having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced shahadat,” the ISPR added.

Two more engagements took place between security forces and khwarij in Khyber and Bannu Districts, resulting in killing of three khwarij.

The ISPR said that weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area against the security forces as well as target killing of innocent civilians.

“Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.”

Earlier on May 3, the ISPR said that security forces gunned down five Khwarij terrorists in separate operations across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

An exchange of fire resulted in the deaths of three terrorists, including a key figure, Faridullah in Bajaur.

In North Waziristan’s Dosali area, two more terrorists were killed. Additionally, in Mohmand, a secret hideout was destroyed, and two Khwarij terrorists, including a prominent member, Lal Amir alias Ibrahim, were arrested.