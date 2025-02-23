Seven khwarij killed in two KP IBOs: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed seven khwarij in two intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s in Dera Ismail Khan District, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.

“On reported presence of Khwarij, an intelligence based operation was conducted by the Security Forces in general area Daraban,” the military’s media wing said.

It added that during the conduct of operation, security forces effectively engaged the khwarijs’ location, resultantly, four khwarij were killed.

In another encounter that took place in general area Maddi, according to the ISPR own troops effectively neutralised three khwarij.

“Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area. Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country,” the ISPR added.

Earlier on February 21, the ISPR said that security forces killed six khwarij in an intelligence-Based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Karak district

“On 21 February 2025, Security Forces conducted an intelligence based operation in Karak District, on reported presence of Khwarij,” the ISPR said.

It added that during the conduct of operation, security forces fectively engaged the khwarij location, resultantly, six khwarij were killed.