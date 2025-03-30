KP all set to launch Safe City Project

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to initiate work on the Peshawar Safe City Project.

According to official sources on Sunday, the project will officially commence after Eid, with 700 cameras installed at 100 key locations across the city.

In the second phase, the Safe City project will expand to southern districts, including Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan, where preliminary work has already been completed.

The project will become operational in the coming days, enhancing security and surveillance in the region.

The development came at the time when KP is witnessing an alarming rise in terror incidents. Earlier, Police foiled terrorist attack on the same Lakhani border post near the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa border.

According to police, this was the second attack in 24 hours and the third major assault in a week. Around 20 to 25 heavily armed terrorists, equipped with rocket launchers and advanced weaponry, launched the attack.

Thermal imaging cameras detected the terrorists in time, allowing police personnel to retaliate effectively.

The attackers were forced to retreat, reportedly suffering heavy casualties.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (R) Sajjad Hassan Khan led the operation, while District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Ali commanded the Quick Response Force (QRF) teams.