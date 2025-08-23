KP govt cracks down on illegal mining with 60-day ban

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has imposed a ban on illegal mining across the province, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the ban includes a 60-day prohibition on gold exploration along the banks of the Indus and Kabul rivers.

According to an official notification issued by the Home Department, the restriction specifically targets “spacer of gold” activities and aims to curb practices causing environmental damage and law-and-order concerns.

The ban on illegal mining has been enforced under Section 144 in areas including Swat, Nowshera, Kohat, and adjoining regions.

Authorities warned that any violation of the order will result in legal action under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Earlier, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had imposed an immediate ban on sand and gravel mining in the Swat River following a devastating flash flood, which swept away 17 tourists.

Rescue teams recovered 11 bodies so far, while three individuals were successfully rescued. Search operations were underway to locate the remaining three missing tourists.

Provincial Minister for Livestock Fazal Hakim Khan Yousafzai announced the ban on sand and gravel excavation in the Swat River. He added that the government also ordered a grand anti-encroachment operation targeting illegal structures along the riverbanks.

“An independent inquiry into the Swat tragedy is ongoing. So far, four officials have been suspended, and more action will be taken against those found guilty,” the minister stated.

The move comes amid mounting public pressure for accountability and preventive measures after the deadly incident.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government announced Rs1 million each as compensation for the families of deceased of Swat River flash floods tragedy.

The spokesperson of KP CM announced that the families of the deceased will receive financial compensation of Rs1 million each after 17 people were swept away by the flash flood in River Swat on Friday morning.

Following the tragic drowning incident involving tourists in the Swat River, several government officials have been suspended over poor performance.

According to the spokesperson for the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, an inquiry committee has been formed at the CM’s orders to investigate the incident. The head of the Chief Minister’s Inspection Team will lead the inquiry.