KP cabinet approves major health, welfare and infrastructure decisions

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet approved a series of key decisions during its latest meeting, focusing on healthcare, social welfare, education, and infrastructure development across the province, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the cabinet approved more than Rs4.06 billion to address staff shortages in hospitals. The funds will be used to recruit 2,439 doctors, dental surgeons, and nurses on fixed-pay contracts to strengthen healthcare services.

To tackle the issue of begging and ensure child protection, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet also approved the establishment of a special rehabilitation fund aimed at supporting vulnerable children and discouraging organized begging.

The meeting approved the Wheat Procurement and Strategic Reserves Hybrid Policy 2026. In addition, outstanding wheat procurement dues of over Rs38 billion will be adjusted with the federal government, while the remaining amount will be paid to PASSCO.

For minority students, the cabinet approved a grant of Rs196 million to provide laptops and promote educational opportunities.

The cabinet also approved amendments to the Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act 2010, strengthening safeguards for women in professional environments.

In the health sector, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government approved the establishment of breast screening centers in five divisional headquarters and the transfer of 15 kanals of land in Upper Chitral to the Health Department for the construction of a nursing college.

The cabinet approved an increase in the project cost of the Lakki Marwat Women and Children Hospital and granted land for a Ladies and Children Park on Kohat Road in Peshawar.

Approval was also given for the land acquisition cost for the Peshawar–Dera Ismail Khan Motorway project.

Additionally, 29 kanals and 9 marlas of government land were transferred for the expansion of the Hangu Judicial Complex.

The cabinet approved a financial assistance package for 6,505 affected families in Tirah under the Tirah Model in Khyber district.

Furthermore, the cabinet approved the nomination of a private sector representative to the Private Power and Infrastructure Board.

These decisions aim to strengthen public services, improve healthcare capacity, and accelerate development initiatives across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.