Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reports 113 more COVID-19 cases, nine deaths    

PESHAWAR: At least nine more people died of COVID-19 during the past 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, taking the provincial death toll to 4,289, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the KP health department, 113 more people were diagnosed with the COVID-19 during the same period, raising the tally of such patients in the province to 137,360.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus (COVID-19) had claimed 39 more lives in Pakistan during the previous 24 hours, taking the nationwide death toll to 22,073.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 930 new cases of the virus emerged when 45,519 samples were tested during this period, taking the country’s caseload to 950,768.

Earlier on June 20, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province had Sunday reported seven new Covid-led casualties in the 24-hour period as well as 102 fresh infection cases.

With new casualties reported that day, the provincial death toll had reached 4,269 according to the health department of KP.

Other than the fresh 102 cases reported that day, the KP health department had also said some 190 people reported recovery from the virus as well.