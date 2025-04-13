Three martyred in gun attack on excise mobile squad in KP

NOWSHERA: Three people including two Khyber Pakhtunkhwa policemen were martyred in a gun attack that took place in Nowshera district, ARY News reported, citing Excise Department.

According to police, the attack took place late at night in the limits of GT Road, Nowshera. The attack resulted in the martyrdom of three personnel, including the squad’s driver.

The assailants targeted the mobile squad, causing fatal injuries to Constable Iftikhar and Constable Mujahid, who succumbed to their wounds at the scene.

Sub-Inspector Farooq Bacha, who was in charge of the mobile squad, sustained injuries during the attack. Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle, Shabbir Khan, who was critically wounded, later embraced martyrdom, bringing the death toll to three.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have registered a case and launched legal proceedings to investigate the incident. Law enforcement agencies are conducting raids to apprehend the culprits involved in the heinous attack.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) terrorist attacks have claimed the lives of 152 individuals, including police officers, security personnel, and civilians during the first quarter of 2025.

According to a quarterly report released by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, a total of 302 people were also injured in these incidents.

The report highlighted that civilians bore the brunt of the violence, with 45 killed and 127 injured between January and March.

The police force lost 37 officials, while 46 were injured. Additionally, the Frontier Corps (FC) suffered the loss of 34 personnel, with 43 others wounded.