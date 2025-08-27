Khyber Pakhtunkhwa floods cause huge livestock loss

PESHAWAR: In recent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa floods during monsoon, the province’s livestock sector has not only lost lives, but also faced shocking financial losses, ARY News reported.



According to the KP Livestock Department, the initial estimates of the losses indicate damages exceeding Rs 1.57 billion.

The department, in its recent report, has mentioned seven flood-affected districts, exposing the death of over 5,000 livestock animals and over 10,000 poultry birds.

The animals’ food has also been destroyed, worth Rs 286 million, raising serious concerns about the survival of the remaining animals and food security.

The report indicates the stats of deceased in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa floods, including 1,091 goats, 1,682 calves, 1,089 cows, 822 buffaloes, and 544 sheep.

In district-wise breakdowns, Buner got the hardest hit, including 875 cows, 703 buffaloes, and 748 goats perished, and 9,000 poultry birds lost in Buner alone.

Significant livestock casualties have also been reported from other districts such as Swat, Shangla, Bajaur, Batagram, Lower Dir, and Mansehra.

In Swat, 112 cows, 71 buffaloes, and 218 goats died, while Shangla recorded 63 cows, 38 buffaloes, and 116 goats.

The floods badly impacted 336 animal shelters across Mansehra, Shangla, Buner, and Swat, further intensifying the crisis for rural communities who totally depend on livestock for livelihood.

Authorities highlight that these are just initial figures and may rise as access improves to remote areas still cut off by floodwaters.

The destruction of animal food and infrastructure during the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa floods poses long-term risks to livestock sustainability and rural income recovery.

According to the recent update from the UN OCHA, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has faced the worst impact from the monsoon season in Pakistan in 2025.

There have been 465 deaths, 2,113 homes destroyed, and 23,430 people displaced. Buner district was particularly hard hit, with 237 deaths and more than 700 homes damaged, highlighting the seriousness of the disaster.