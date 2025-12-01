Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor-rule decision effectively made, Faisal Vawda

Senator Faisal Vawda, has claimed that the decision regarding the imposition of governor’s rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has effectively been made, urging the KP Chief Minister to meet the Prime Minister and the President.

Speaking to media representatives outside Parliament House in Islamabad, Vawda said he had predicted the governor’s rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 45 days earlier and reiterated that the federal government has the option to impose governor’s rule and ban.

Faisal Vawda also cautioned the Chief Minister, KP Sohail Afridi, of disqualification if he commits any misconduct. He also stressed that the federal government does not wish to impose governor’s rule.

“If the Chief Minister is present, then he should govern. We do not want governor’s rule,” he emphasised. He also expressed personal regard for Faisal Karim Kundi, saying he would like to see him continue as the Governor in the province.

Senator Faisal Vawda has welcomed the prospect of a meeting between the KP Chief Minister and the Prime Minister.

Commenting on the notification regarding the Chief of Defence Forces, Vawda stressed that there is no ambiguity in the matter.

“The notification will be issued once the Prime Minister arrives,” he said, even offering to predict the exact day and date if challenged.