Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt to expand E-fine system

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to expand its E-Fine system to all relevant departments to digitise government affairs and promote e-governance in the province ARY News reported.

The E-Fine system, initially launched in Peshawar, Abbottabad, Dera Ismail Khan, and Swat, has shown promising results. In Peshawar, 4,201 out of 4,219 challans have been paid under the E-Fine system, while in Dera Ismail Khan and Swat, 36 and 875 challans have been paid, respectively. In Abbottabad, 282 out of 289 challans have been paid online.

The provincial government has directed all relevant departments to take necessary steps to implement the E-Fine system and ensure digital revenue collection.

This digital system has generated over Rs30 million in revenue, demonstrating its effectiveness in enhancing transparency, accountability, and departmental performance.

One of the key benefits of the E-Fine System is the convenience it offers citizens, who no longer need to visit government offices to pay fines and fees, saving them time and resources. Building on this success, the government plans to expand the system to all departments that impose fines, ensuring a seamless and efficient experience for citizens.

To achieve this goal, the government will establish an integrated coordination mechanism among relevant departments and develop a timeline-based implementation plan. This will enable the E-Fine System to be rolled out across the province quickly and efficiently, further enhancing the government’s digital governance initiatives