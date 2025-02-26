Khyber Pakhtunkhwa launches housing scheme – How to apply?

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial government has revealed a new housing scheme designed to provide affordable housing solutions for its government employees. ARY News reported on Wednesday.



The initiative, directed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Housing Foundation and the Housing Department, aims to facilitate homeownership among government employees. Online registration for the scheme has begun through the “Dastak” app.

Registration for the scheme is now open and will continue until the coming month, officials announced. All employees have been instructed to complete their registration by March 25th.

The online registration process is being conducted through the “Dastak” mobile application, available for download on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Read More: 100 homes handed over to families under Punjab housing scheme

Government departments across the province have been instructed to prominently display notices regarding the scheme to ensure widespread awareness and participation.

Employees can access application forms and detailed information directly through the “Dastak” app.

Further details and links to the online form are also available on the Housing Department and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB) websites.

“This scheme reflects our commitment to improving the welfare of our government employees,” stated a spokesperson for the Housing Department. “By streamlining the registration process through the ‘Dastak’ app, we are making it easier for employees to access this valuable opportunity.”

The provincial government encourages all eligible employees to register within the specified timeframe to benefit from the housing scheme.

Similar provincial government housing schemes are also being implemented in other regions of Pakistan. This indicates a broader trend towards improving government employee welfare through housing initiatives.