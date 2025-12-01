KP police told to stay neutral: No officer allowed in politics, says IG

PESHAWAR: The Inspector General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Police has directed all officers to strictly refrain from exceeding their geographical and legal jurisdiction, issuing a formal notification in compliance with a recent Peshawar High Court order, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the IGP instructed senior officers to ensure that all personnel under their command remain fully bound by their designated legal and geographical limits.

He emphasized that no police officer or official should take part in any political activity that could interfere with or compromise their professional duties in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Peshawar High Court had earlier ordered that the provincial government machinery must not be used for political purposes. The court also directed that no government employee should be deployed for political activities.

PHC Bans Use of Official Resources for Long March

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) issued a major ruling, strictly prohibiting the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government and its officials from utilizing official vehicles, machinery, and personnel for Long March and other political activities.

The court categorically stated that using government resources for political purposes is a betrayal of public trust and amounts to “blatant dishonesty”.

The PHC, leading with the command to the KP government not to deploy official machinery and staff for the Long March, emphasized that government vehicles and machinery are meant for public service, not for political ‘shows’ like long march.

The court further ruled that the deployment of specialized resources like Rescue machinery and Fire Brigade in political rallies is equivalent to corruption and misuse of authority.

The bench directed the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and concerned officials to strictly refrain from the misuse of official resources, noting that such actions compromise the impartiality of governance. The court cited Articles 4, 5, and 25 of the Constitution, stating that public resources are not the exclusive property of any single political party.

Articles 4, 5, and 25 of the Constitution of Pakistan are foundational principles that address the rights of individuals, the duties of citizens, and equality before the law.