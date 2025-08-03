web analytics
27.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, August 3, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

KP govt launches online traffic challan payment system

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

PESHAWAR: In a significant step toward digital governance, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has launched an online traffic challan payment system.

Dr. Shafqat Ayaz, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Science and Information Technology, announced the launch in a social media post, stating that the initiative will benefit both the public and the government.

“With this modern system, citizens will no longer need to wait in long queues at banks or visit offices to pay their traffic fines. Payments can now be made online, making the process more efficient and transparent,” he said.

Dr. Ayaz noted that the initiative was introduced under the leadership of KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, as part of the vision of PTI founder Imran Khan.

He further added that the online challan system will not only streamline services but also boost government revenue, curb corruption, and save citizens valuable time and resources.

Read More: Traffic cops suspended for issuing challan to PTI MPA

Calling it a major milestone in the journey toward e-governance, Dr. Ayaz emphasized that the new system reflects the government’s commitment to providing better public services and modernizing administrative processes.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.