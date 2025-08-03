KP govt launches online traffic challan payment system

PESHAWAR: In a significant step toward digital governance, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has launched an online traffic challan payment system.

Dr. Shafqat Ayaz, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Science and Information Technology, announced the launch in a social media post, stating that the initiative will benefit both the public and the government.

“With this modern system, citizens will no longer need to wait in long queues at banks or visit offices to pay their traffic fines. Payments can now be made online, making the process more efficient and transparent,” he said.

Dr. Ayaz noted that the initiative was introduced under the leadership of KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, as part of the vision of PTI founder Imran Khan.

He further added that the online challan system will not only streamline services but also boost government revenue, curb corruption, and save citizens valuable time and resources.

Calling it a major milestone in the journey toward e-governance, Dr. Ayaz emphasized that the new system reflects the government’s commitment to providing better public services and modernizing administrative processes.