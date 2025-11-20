Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to pass street vendors' protection law

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Chief Minister Sohail Afridi on Thursday said that his government legislating to extend protection to street vendors.

KP CM Sohail Afridi has said that the government has prepared the draft of the first street economy legislation “Ahsas cart vendors employment protection bill 2025”.

Talking here chief minister said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has become the first province to legalize the rights of cart vendors.

Chief minister said that under the proposed legislation anti-encroachment action will be prohibited against cart vendors without issuance of notice.

He said the legislation will ensure vendors access to microfinance credit, insurance and emergency support. “Cart vendors will be provided secured vending zones, rights and legal cover under the law”.

“The street vending certificate will provide them legal protection and the vendors daily earning will come under the government’s umbrella,” chief minister said.

He said the vendors will be provided representation in new Tehsil Vending Committees.

Chief Minister Afridi said that the bill being sent to the cabinet’s approval before being presented in the provincial legislature.