Khyber Pakhtunkhwa sees rise in terror attacks in 2025: CTD

PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has released terrorism statistics for 2025, showing a rise in attacks on police and significant increases in arrests and intelligence operations.

According to the CTD, attacks on police rose from 327 last year to 510 this year. The department also reported the arrest of 25 high-value terrorists whose heads were under bounty.

Intelligence operations increased slightly by 3 per cent, with 2,791 operations conducted in 2025 compared to 2,703 last year.

Overall arrests surged from 744 in 2024 to 1,244 in 2025, marking a 102 per cent increase in counter-terrorism operations compared with the past five years.

Despite the rise in arrests, terrorist attacks decreased marginally, with 137 attacks recorded in 2025 compared to 147 last year.

The number of registered terrorism cases rose by 50 per cent, from 1,058 to 1,588. Police also carried out 320 retaliatory actions in response to 158 terrorist attacks.

The CTD said these figures reflect both a persistent threat and the effectiveness of intensified intelligence and operational efforts across the province.