Khyber Pakhtunkhwa unveils Ramadan package 2025, check details

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur announced a Ramadan package worth Rs8bn aimed at providing relief to the people of the province, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has said that the provincial government decided to provide Rs10 thousand cash assistance to five thousand families in each and every provincial constituency as Ramadan package.

He was chairing the 22nd meeting of the cabinet which was attended by ministers, advisors, special assistants, additional chief secretaries, senior members board of revenue and administrative secretaries.

The Chief Minister directed cabinet members to keep close contact with the people at the grassroots level to ensure that nobody takes undue benefit from the needs of the people during the holy month of Ramadan.

He also said that all MPAs would be asked to help prepare the lists of deserving families to provide them assistance.

Cash Distribution Schedule

Each deserving family will receive a cheque of Rs10,000 during the first ten days of Ramadan.

The government has assigned various departments the task of selecting eligible families. Under the Ramadan package, a total of up to Rs8 billion will be distributed.

Read More: Shaban moon sighted, Shab-e-Barat on Feb 13

The distribution of the Ramadan package will be monitored from the Chief Minister’s House in Peshawar.

Ramadan Package 2025 Registration

The registration process has yet not been revealed by the government.

Free bags of flour

Additionally, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has also announced the Ramadan relief package with the support of the federal government.

The provincial government will provide three bags of 10 kg flour per family in the month of Ramadan to the deserving people under the Benazir Income Support Program absolutely free, according to an official statement.