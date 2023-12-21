Khyber Pakhtunkhwa witnessed 572 terror incidents in 2023, reveals report

PESHAWAR: Police on Thursday released a report on the terror incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in 2023 so far.

According to the police report, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) witnessed a rise in terror incidents from 2021 as the province witnessed 1,327 incidents from 2021 till date.

According to the report, as many as 260 terror incidents were reported in 2021, while 495 times terrorists attacked various installations in 2022.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has witnessed 572 terror incidents in 2023 so far.

87, the highest number of terror incidents were reported in Dera Ismail Khan in 2023, while 79 were reported in North Waziristan, 72 in Khyber and 53 terror incidents were registered in Tank district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On December 18, police repulsed a terrorist attack on Chonda police post in Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to police, a group of terrorists stormed the Chonda police post in the Kali Wanda area of Dera Ismail Khan with modern weapons.

The timely response by the police officials forced the terrorists to flee from the scene. No human loss was reported in the shootout.

Earlier, a CTD report revealed that as many as 837 terrorists were taken into custody in KP.

The highest number of arrested outlaws was from Peshawar 245, the report said.