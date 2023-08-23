Khyber Teaching Hospital’s nurse found dead in washroom

PESHAWAR: A tragic incident unfolded at Khyber Teaching Hospital, Peshawar, as a lifeless body of a nurse was discovered in one of the hospital’s bathrooms, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The police initiate an immediate police investigation gathering the evidence from the washroom. The authorities are currently focused on unraveling the circumstances that led to the nurse’s untimely demise.

Notably, a syringe was also found in close proximity to the deceased nurse, adding a layer of complexity to the situation.

The police officials hinted that the initial reports suggest that the nurse in question may have had a history of drug addiction.

However, the exact cause of her death is still unknown, while the investigators are diligently examining all available evidence to piece together the events leading up to this tragic incident.