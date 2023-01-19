Two policemen martyred in terrorist attack on check-post

PESHAWAR: Two policemen embraced martyrdom after terrorists attacked a security check-post in Takhta Beg area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Khyber Agency, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, terrorists fired ‘rocket launchers’ on a security check-post in Takhta Beg area of Khyber Agency, in which two policemen embraced martyrdom while three others sustained injuries.

The police, in a statement, said the law enforcement agency (LEA) retaliated and killed one alleged militant after an exchange of fire.

Earlier on January 14, at least three police officials, including a deputy superintendent of police (DSP), embraced martyrdom in exchange of fire with terrorists who attacked a police station in Peshawar’s Sarband area.

The assailants attacked the Sarband police station with hand grenades and long-range rifles in the wee hours of Saturday, leaving DSP Badaber Sardar Hussain and two police officials Irshad and Jehanzeb dead.

Read more: Four security personnel martyred in cross-border firing from Iran

Senior superintendent of police operations Kashif Aftab Abbasi confirmed the attack on Sarband police station. “Terrorists attacked police station from two sides with hand grenades and sniper guns fitted with night vision goggles,” he told media.

Read more: Police foil terrorist attack on DI Khan check post

SSP operations further said that at least six to eight terrorists were involved in the attack and 14 policemen were present at the police station at the time of the attack. He said that the terrorists managed to flee after the attack.

Comments