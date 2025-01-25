Kia America to recall over 80,000 vehicles over air bag deployment

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced on Saturday that Kia is recalling a staggering 80,000+ electric and hybrid vehicles in the United States due to a critical safety issue. The recall affects specific models of the Kia Niro, including the 2023-2025 Niro, Niro EV, and Niro plug-in hybrid.

According to the NHTSA, the floor wiring assembly beneath the front passenger seat may become damaged, leading to improper deployment of front airbags and seat belts. This can significantly increase the risk of injury in the event of a crash.

Kia will notify affected vehicle owners in March, instructing them to visit their nearest dealership for a complimentary inspection and repair. Dealers will replace and reroute the floor wiring assembly as necessary to ensure proper airbag and seat belt deployment.

This recall comes on the heels of a similar recall last year, where Kia recalled nearly 63,000 EV6 vehicles from 2022-2024 to address a problem that could cause a loss of drive power, increasing the risk of a crash.