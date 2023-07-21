Kiara Advani allowed to pursue acting because of THIS film

Bollywood starlet Kiara Advani revealed how Aamir Khan’s cult hit ‘3 Idiots’ convinced her father to let her pursue acting.

In a recent interview with an Indian tabloid, the ‘Satyaprem ki Katha’ star, who is currently basking in the success of the film, divulged that her father was strongly against her aspirations and wanted her to pursue academics, however, it was only after watching the coming-of-the-age drama, that he changed his mind.

“He would try and dissuade me from acting as any protective father, who is not from this industry, would. But I was like, ‘No Dad this is what I want to do’, but it was after that movie that we as a family realised, even I as a person realised that if I never give this a shot, if this is something I am truly passionate about and if I don’t even try once, for myself, just to know whether I am able to do it, if somebody wants to watch me, if I will be taken in a film,” Advani told the interviewer.

She added, “My father realised that ‘let my kids do whatever they are passionate about because I never want them to turn around and regret that they never tried it’. So, each of us had a different takeaway from that film.”

“But that movie in many ways is responsible for my parents supporting me and I am here today because I had that support. So movies have the magic of leaving that kind of impact on us,” the actor noted.

Rajkumar Hirani’s cult classic, starring Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi, ‘3 Idiots’ was hailed by critics upon its release and received several accolades, in addition to Box Office feats.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara Advani, who was last seen in ‘Satyaprem ki Katha’, is filming for the hotly-anticipated ‘Game Changer’ with Ram Charan, while she also has ‘War 2’ with Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR in the kitty.

