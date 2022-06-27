Varun Dhawan reveals Kiara Advani called him ‘chauvinist’ for this reason!

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan revealed being called ‘chauvinist’ by ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’ co-star Kiara Advani after a huge fight.
During a promotional outing with an Indian tabloid, Varun spoke about the frequent fights between him and the leading lady Kiara on the sets of their recently-released comedy-drama.
“I and Kiara got into 2-3 fights before we shot the scene genuinely,” he told the media outlet. “Because we were discussing the scene and she was like ‘I will say this.’ And I was like ‘but that’s not my point of view.’ As a man that’s not my point of view.”
He further added: “I have to earn for my family because that’s what I have been taught. She’s like ‘no you are chauvinistic’ How’s that chauvinistic?”
“Your brother and father think the same way. Then why I am chauvinistic if I feel I need to earn for my family. That’s what I am taught by my parents in childhood.”
‘JugJugg Jeeyo’ – starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor in lead roles – debuted in theatres on Friday, June 24. The Raj Mehta directorial family entertainer grossed a total of INR36.93 crore in the opening weekend, securing the fourth spot in Bollywood’s ‘Biggest opening weekends’ of 2022.
TOP 4 – *Opening Weekend* Biz – 2022 Release…
1. #BhoolBhulaiyaa2: ₹ 55.96 cr
2. #SamratPrithviraj ₹ 39.40 cr
3. #GangubaiKathiawadi: ₹ 39.12 cr
4. #JugJuggJeeyo: ₹ 36.93 cr#Hindi films. Nett BOC. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/14BCXA9FqB
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 27, 2022