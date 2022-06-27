Monday, June 27, 2022
Varun Dhawan reveals Kiara Advani called him ‘chauvinist’ for this reason!

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan revealed being called ‘chauvinist’ by ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’ co-star Kiara Advani after a huge fight.

During a promotional outing with an Indian tabloid, Varun spoke about the frequent fights between him and the leading lady Kiara on the sets of their recently-released comedy-drama.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

“I and Kiara got into 2-3 fights before we shot the scene genuinely,” he told the media outlet. “Because we were discussing the scene and she was like ‘I will say this.’ And I was like ‘but that’s not my point of view.’ As a man that’s not my point of view.”

He further added: “I have to earn for my family because that’s what I have been taught. She’s like ‘no you are chauvinistic’ How’s that chauvinistic?”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

“Your brother and father think the same way. Then why I am chauvinistic if I feel I need to earn for my family. That’s what I am taught by my parents in childhood.”

‘JugJugg Jeeyo’ – starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor in lead roles – debuted in theatres on Friday, June 24. The Raj Mehta directorial family entertainer grossed a total of INR36.93 crore in the opening weekend, securing the fourth spot in Bollywood’s ‘Biggest opening weekends’ of 2022.

