Kiara Advani irks fans with ‘fake accent’ at Cannes

Bollywood actor Kiara Advani irked fans for allegedly trying a new accent at the Red Sea International Film Foundation event being held in Cannes.

During an interview that has since gone viral showed the actor expressing gratitude for being invited to the occasion, however, what caught the attention of fans was her accent which several considered fake, an Indian media outlet reported.

In her interview, Kiara Advani said that it was humbling to be invited to the event as she completes 10 years as an actor.

“It comes at a very special moment as well,” she said.

Fans noticed a change in her accent particularly an American way of saying ‘very’ and ‘at’ and accused her of faking accent to impress.

The video soon went viral drawing a wide range of reactions from fans.

One users wrote, “Does Kiara Advani think she’s a Kim Kardashian when she talks like that?”

Another said, “I love her but why that accent?”

The third user commented, “Indian accent is no way bad or a degrade then why do these people have to not choose it n ruin the whole damn thing.”

A user wrote, “Her own accent is really good compared to this.”

Earlier, the actor also attended an event hosted by Variety where she joined a panel of other women from entertainment industry and discussed her career and movies.

It is pertinent to mention that Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were reportedly set to co-star in a Bollywood film again, said to be a romantic comedy.

While there have been reports of the ‘Shershaah’ couple coming together to recreate the same magic on the screen once again, Sidharth Malhotra in an interview seemingly confirmed a rom-com title with his wife Kiara Advani, backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

When asked about the same in a new interview, the ‘Yodha’ actor said, “Oh yeah, that’s very much on the table. We can’t say for sure, but we were very interested in working together and finding the correct script combination, where both of us justify our roles.”