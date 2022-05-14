Kiara Advani sides Karan Johar in nepotism debate

Bollywood’s popular actor Kiara Advani extended support to ace filmmaker Karan Johar against the nepotism allegations in the industry.

Kiara Advani while promoting her upcoming movie, the sequel to the 2007 horror-comedy ‘Bhool Bhulaiyya’ with Kartik Aryan, recalled her earlier days in Bollywood when she got the needed support from celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra and filmmaker Karan Johar.

“These are people who are supremely successful, but they didn’t have that apprehension,” Kiara said about the two. “They didn’t come to me only because I was successful.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Kiara acknowledged the filmmaker for casting her when she was a ‘nobody’. “I know he gets so much hate for nepotism and all of that, but he took me when I was a nobody, and nobody told him to,” she told an Indian news portal.

“It took a random party after which he called me the next day and said that he wants to take me in his film,” she revealed about Johar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Furthermore, the actor said to have support from Manish Malhotra when most of the designers refused to provide to give her clothes. She stated, “At that point, there was this thing, and Manish is one of those people who never looked at it like that. He never looked at it like, ‘I’ll give somebody something because they’re successful’.”

It is pertinent to mention that Kiara Advani had worked with Karan Johar in various projects including ‘Lust Stories’, ‘Kalank’, ‘Good Newwz’, ‘Guilty’, and her last blockbuster ‘Shershaah’ with rumored beau Siddharth Malhotra.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

She has two projects with Johar in the pipeline slated to come out this year.

Comments