Kiara Advani reportedly joins Prabhas in Salaar 2

Don 3 actress Kiara Advani has reportedly joined the cast of Salaar 2 as the female lead alongside Prabhas.

Director Prashanth Neel has reportedly featured the Don 3 actress in the sequel to the blockbuster Salaar: The Ceasefire while Advani will also be featuring in a special song with Prabhas, Bollywoodhungama reported on Thursday.

While Shruti Haasan played the female lead in the first part released in December 2023, reports said that the Don 3 actress has been added to the cast of Salaar Part 2: Shouryaanga Parvam.

Haasan later landed a role in BAFTA Award-winning director Philip John’s rom-com film ‘Chennai Story.’

A report by the US entertainment news agency Variety reported that ‘Chennai Story’ follows a boy who searches for his father after his mother’s death with the help of detective Anu (Shruti Haasan).

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani is working on several project including S Shankar’s action drama Game Changer starring Ram Charan.

She has also been added to YRF spyverse and is currently shooting for the highly-anticipated War 2 with Hrithik Roshan.

The actress also has Don 3, where she will be seen alongside Ranveer Singh for the first time.

Reportedly, she will be paid a whopping INR130 million for Farhan Akhtar’s film, which is even higher than her fees for War 2, with Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR.

Salaar Part 1: The Ceasefire starred Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu and Sriya Reddy apart from Prabhas and Shruti Haasan.

The movie grossed over INR5 billion globally and a sequel was later confirmed that will focus on the transformation of Prabhas and Prithviraj’s characters amidst Khansaar’s political turmoil.