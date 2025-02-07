Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani’s anniversary video is winning hearts!

Bollywood’s beloved couple, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, are celebrating two years of togetherness today with a viral video

The duo, who tied the knot in 2023, continue to charm their fans with their strong bond and heartwarming moments.

On this special occasion, Kiara Advani shared a delightful viral video on Instagram to wish her husband.

In the viral video, Kiara Advani showcased a fun glimpse of their journey together.

She captioned it, “How it started. How it’s going. Happy Anniversary to my partner in everything. Love you @sidmalhotra.” This adorable moment quickly resonated with fans, who flooded the comments with love and best wishes for the couple.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married in an intimate yet grand ceremony in Rajasthan. Since then, they have continued to share glimpses of their relationship, from romantic vacations to cozy date nights.

Fans admire their chemistry, and their anniversary post once again proved why they are one of Bollywood’s most loved couples.

On the professional front, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have several exciting projects lined up.

The two are rumored to be working together on an upcoming film by Maddock Films. Meanwhile, Kiara Advani is busy shooting Toxic with Yash and has big releases like War 2 with Hrithik Roshan and Don 3 with Ranveer Singh.

Sidharth Malhotra, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of VVAN: Force of the Forest, which is set to hit theaters in November this year.

Earlier, the makers of Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani starrer ‘Don 3’ addressed the reports, suggesting that the film has been either postponed or shelved altogether.

There had been reports circulating on the internet for the past couple of days, which suggested that the hotly-anticipated threequel ‘Don 3’, starring Singh and Advani as the main leads, has hit a roadblock, and will not go on the floors next year as planned.

However, these reports have now been dismissed by the production banner Excel Entertainment of Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, asserting that the project is right on schedule.

“The makers and Ranveer Singh are on the same page that the timelines of Don 3 remain unchanged. Any such news of postponement is not true,” stated the press note by the production company’s spokesperson.