Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding invite list fake: report

The wedding invite list of Bollywood celebrity couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra is reportedly fake.
Earlier, Indian news agency India Today reported that a source close to the couple’s wedding organizers said that the duo would tie the knot in Chandigarh. The wedding invite list included Katrina Kaif and her actor-husband Vicky Kaushal. Prolific director-producer Karan Johar, actor Varun Dhawan and others.
However, the Times Of India reported one of the above-mentioned celebrities told them the guest list was fake and nobody knows about the.
“I have certainly received no wedding invitation. I am absolutely certain nobody has received an invitation. There is no wedding. It’s all part of somebody’s imagination,” they said.
The report added: “They are not getting married any time soon, unless it is a secret known only to the couple. If it is a secret, how do these entertainment portals know about it?
“Drawing up guest lists is easy. Everyone knows whom Kiara and Sid are close to. Karan Johar is a name that comes immediately to mind.”
It is pertinent to mention that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s first interaction was at a success party of a web show before falling for each other while working in “Shershaah” together.
The couple did their best to keep their relationship secret by following Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s path.
However, the duo finally admitted they were seeing each other in director-producer Karan Johar’s show “Koffee With Karan“. Then, rumours of them tying the knot the next year made rounds.