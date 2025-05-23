Rapper Kid Cudi testifies about his torched car in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial

Rapper Kid Cudi testified on Thursday that hip hop mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs broke into his Hollywood Hills home in 2011 after finding out he was dating the latter’s ex-girlfriend, R&B singer Cassie. He was also sure that Combs was behind the firebombing of his car weeks later.

Speaking at Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ federal sex trafficking trial in Manhattan, Kid Cudi said that while he and Cassie were briefly dating, he took her to a West Hollywood hotel in order to get her away from the seething Combs.

While there, he said, he got a call from Combs’ assistant Capricorn Clark, who told him that Diddy and an affiliate were in the rapper’s house and she had been forced to go with them.

Cudi, whose legal name is Scott Mescudi, said he called Combs while driving home and asked why he was in his house, to which he calmly replied, “I want to talk to you.”

But Combs wasn’t there when he arrived, Cudi testified. Instead, he found that someone had opened Christmas presents he’d bought for his family and locked his dog in a bathroom. Unsure of what was going on, the rapper revealed that he called the police.

The rapper mentioned that his Porsche 911 convertible was damaged by fire a few weeks later, while parked in his driveway. His dog-sitter called and told Cudi his car was on fire. Later, a Molotov cocktail was found on the passenger seat, he mentioned, while jurors were also shown photos of the vehicle’s red leather interior scorched and burned, with a hole apparently cut in the fabric roof.

Notably, Casandra Ventura, aka Cassie, earlier testified that Combs threatened to blow up Kid Cudi’s car and hurt him after he learned she was dating the Grammy Award-winning rapper. “I knew he had something to do with it,” Cudi said, when Combs’ lawyers objected and told jurors to disregard the remark.

“After the fire, I said this is getting out of hand. I need to talk to him,” Cudi said. At the end of the meeting, as they stood and shook hands, Cudi said he asked Combs: “What are we going to do about my car?” to which he reportedly gave him a ‘very cold stare’ and responded, “I don’t know what you’re talking about.”

Cudi believed that Combs was ‘lying’ but let it go, and there were no more episodes at his house. A few years later, Combs apologised to Cudi ‘for everything’ when they ran into each other at a hotel.

Cudi also mentioned that when he started dating Cassie in late 2011, she led him to believe she and Combs had broken up.

In the cross-examination of the rapper, Combs’ lawyer Brian Steel painted Cassie as the villain in her relationships with Combs and Cudi, suggesting she had played both of them and had been living a ‘double life’.

However, Cassie testified earlier, she was still seeing Combs and using a ‘burner’ phone to contact Cudi so as to keep their relationship secret.

Cudi said he was in love with Cassie and was upset to find out she later decided to go back to Combs.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking and racketeering charges. He denies using threats or his music industry clout to abuse women and others, and denies forcing Cassie or anyone else to take part in drug-fueled sexual performances called freak-offs.