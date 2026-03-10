Kidnapped Toddler Found in Jacobabad; Businessman Robbed of Rs 1.8m in Karachi

KARACHI: In a successful operation, Malir Police recovered a kidnapped six-month-old toddler, Zehra, from Jacobabad, according to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation, ARY News reported.

The SSP Investigation stated that the kidnapping case was originally registered at the Shah Latif Town Police Station in Karachi.

He further informed the press that a suspect named in the First Information Report (FIR), identified as Ghulam Mustafa, has been arrested.

The officer noted that the infant was recovered and the suspect apprehended through a combination of technical surveillance and human intelligence.

In a separate incident, a businessman was robbed of nearly Rs 2 million in New Karachi, Sector 5. A case has been lodged at the New Karachi Industrial Area Police Station.

According to the FIR, the complainant was traveling to his factory on a motorcycle, carrying more than Rs 1.8 million, when three armed robbers on a motorcycle intercepted him.

The muggers deprived him of the cash, his motorcycle, and a valuable mobile phone.

The victim added that the robbers fired two shots during the heist to intimidate him before fleeing the scene.