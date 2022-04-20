Kieron Pollard bids farewell to international cricket

West Indies limited-overs captain Kieron Pollard has announced his retirement from international cricket.

He made the announcement over social media.

In an Instagram post he wrote “After careful deliberation, I’ve today decided to retire from international cricket,” Pollard said in a video on Instagram. “As is the case of many young persons it was a dream of mine to represent the West Indies team from the time I was a boy of 10 years and I’m proud to have represented West Indies cricket for over 15 years in both the T20 and ODI forms of the game.

The right-hander added, “I can still vividly remember making my international debut in 2007 under the leadership of my childhood hero, Brian Lara. Wearing those maroon colours and playing alongside such greats has been a privilege that I never took lightly, soul in every facet of the game – whether bowling, batting or fielding.”

He also shared a compilation of some of his memorable moments from International cricket.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kieron Pollard (@kieron.pollard55)

The power hitter represented West Indies in 123 ODIs and 101 T20Is. Pollard made his debut for West Indies in 2007 against South Africa and his T20I debut in 2008 against the Aussie in Bridgetown.

While he is feared as one of the most destructive T20 batters ever, his international numbers for the West Indies are surprisingly underwhelming. He scored 2706 runs at an average of just above 26 and took 55 wickets from 123 ODIs along with 1569 runs from 101 T20Is at an average of a shade over 25 and 44 wickets.

Pollard was also part of the West Indies team that won the 2012 ICC WT20. However, he missed out on his second T20 World Cup title in 2016 as he missed the tournament due to injury.

Pollard is currently in India playing the IPL for five-time champions Mumbai Indians.

Comments