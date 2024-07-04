‘Kill’ actor Raghav Juyal recalls filming action scenes despite knee surgery

Bollywood actor Raghav Juyal, who rose to prominence following his role as a villain in action flick “Kill”, has revealed that he shot the film’s action sequences despite having a knee surgery.

Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, ‘Kill’ premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2023 followed by its theatrical release in the US and UK on July 4 this year.

The action movie introduced Lakshya as the protagonist while Juyal played the role of a villain.

The actor has now revealed that he ignored his doctor’s advice to rest for six months after his knee surgery.

“When I was offered the role in ‘Kill,’ I saw it as a golden chance to push my limits,” said Raghav Juyal. “Ignoring my doctors’ advice was not easy, but I had to prove my resilience.”

However, he was assisted by a medical team on set which helped him film intense action sequences.

“This has taught me perseverance and deepened my passion for filmmaking. I hope it inspires others to pursue their dreams against all odds,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention that Chad Stahelski, who directed John Wick, and his production company 87Eleven are set to make an English-remake of the Bollywood action film.

The original ‘Kill’ tells the story of an army commando Amrit played by Lakshya who finds out that his lover Tulika portrayed by Tanya Maniktala is engaged against her will.

He gets on a Delhi-bound train to derail the marriage and reunite with his true love.

However, his journey takes a violent turn when a gang of knife-wielding thieves start terrorising passengers on the train leading Amrit to fight them and save those around him.

The movie is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta for Dharma Productions, and Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain from Sikhya Entertainment.