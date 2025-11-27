Kim Kardashian admits big regret over controversial Marilyn Monroe Met Gala look

Kim Kardashian has spilled her one regret over the most talked-about fashion moments of her career.

In a post-credits scene from the November 27 episode of The Kardashians, the 45-year-old reality star and SKIMS founder reflected on her 2022 Met Gala appearance, where she famously wore Marilyn Monroe’s iconic “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” dress.

At the time, her look sparked global debate for risking the iconic dress as she took it out of the archives for the star-studded event.

Now, after three years Kim has admitted her regret over the look– but it isn’t the dress.

The Keeping Up with The Kardashian star revealed that she wishes she had teamed the crystal-covered gauze column gown with a different hairstyle.

“I will bring this up til the end of time. I don’t know why, but everyone told me, ‘Don’t do Marilyn hair. You’re gonna look like a wax figure of Marilyn.’ We just thought we wanted to be blonde.”

Kim further said that rather than channeling Monroe head-to-toe, she should had leaned into a different iconic figure of the era like First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy.

“I should’ve been, like, dark, Jackie O vibes,” she said, adding that she “photoshopped it 500 different ways after the fact” to see the difference with various hair colors.

Kim Kardashian further joked that she has “tortured” her longtime hairstylist Chris Appleton about the decision ever since.

The Monroe dress – designed by Jean Louis – originally cost $12,000 and was reportedly so tight that Marilyn Monroe had to be sewn into it prior to her famed performance for President John F. Kennedy on May 19, 1962.