Kim Kardashian anxiously awaits second bar exam results

Reality TV icon Kim Kardashian admitted to being a “nervous wreck” as she awaits the results of her second attempt at the California bar exam, sharing her jitters during a promotional interview for her upcoming Disney+ series All’s Fair.

In an interview with KISS radio, the 44-year-old has been pursuing a legal apprenticeship for six years. She further described the waiting period as stressful despite her extensive preparation. “I’m a nervous wreck, so I’m not going to plan anything”, Kardashian said. “I’ll either be planning to party or planning to get back to work”.

When Kim was asked if any other family member shared her anxiety, she pointed to her mother, Kris Jenner, “probably my mom”. Kardashian expressed strong confidence in her knowledge, insisting she has mastered the material. “If I didn’t know it, you can go back and study harder – I know it. I know everything about the law, and I’m so confident about that, so we’re just going to have to see”, she added, while referencing any potential setback to her self-described poor “test-taking skills”.

Her All’s Fair co-star, Niecy Nash-Betts, offered words of encouragement, praising Kardashian’s expertise during filming. “It’s imposing… to know that somebody sitting at the table really knows, it’s like, you go girl!” Nash-Betts shared.

The legal drama in which Kardashian plays her part underscores her real-life pivot towards law after passing the “baby bar” exam in 2021. Results for the February 2024 bar exam are expected.