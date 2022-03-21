Kim Kardashian attacked for selling used Yeezy footwear

American socialite and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian landed in hot water after putting up used Yeezy sandals for sale on the family’s website.

Kim Kardashian was subjected to flak from netizens after she listed a pair of mesh heels from Yeezy, a collaborative venture of her former husband Kanye West, following her acrimonious divorce from him earlier this month.

Reportedly, after the bitter ending to the marriage, the 41-year-old entrepreneur didn’t mind some dollars out of the presents from her former partner and puts up the pair of mesh mule heels from season 6 of Yeezy, for sale at the family website, Kardashian Kloset, tagged at $375.

One of the shoppers shared a screenshot of the now-sold-out offering on the social news portal Reddit, and wrote, “Not Kim out here selling her Yeezy sandals ✋ I can’t lmao.”

Soon the post went viral, with a number of keyboard warriors slamming the beauty mogul for selling out ‘stuff that she got for free’. One of them called her out saying, “Selling stuff you’ve gotten for free when you’re already a ‘billionaire’ is so GROSS… I’m lucky enough to get some nice free s**t as part of my job… and even I couldn’t imagine selling it.”

“She didn’t even pay for those. Am I the only one uncomfortable with her selling stuff she didn’t pay for?” one of the comments read, while another one reasoned with “They’re billionaires for a reason.”

It is pertinent to mention, that the TV star was granted the ‘single’ status earlier this month, Los Angeles Judge approved Kardashian’s petition to end the marriage.

