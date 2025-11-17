Kim Kardashian breaks down in tears during intense bar exam preparation

Kim Kardashian is opening up about one of the most emotionally challenging chapters of her legal journey.

Over the weekend, the SKIMS founder shared insights into her intense final weeks leading up to the California bar exam on Instagram.

She posted a montage video of herself which began with clip of the 45-year-old reality star sitting on her bed crying on not passing the test, before rewinding to two weeks earlier.

“I’ve shared so much of this journey with you, and this summer I documented some of the final two weeks of studying — the ups, the downs, and everything in between,” she wrote in the caption.

Kim Kardashian further added, “On November 7th, I found out I didn’t pass the bar. It was disappointing, but it wasn’t the end. This dream means too much to me to walk away from, so I’m going to keep studying, keep learning, and keep showing up for myself until I get there.”

The following clips provided glimpse into The Kardashians star’s grueling preparation for the exam including hours of reviewing case law, intensive sessions with professors, and nonstop studying of the exam’s demanding structure .

Kardashian admitted the stress followed her into her sleep. She recalled dreaming she’d missed crucial points on the test.

Her anxiety intensified as she dealt with a painful back injury and a series of “disc issues” during her study period.

However, she stayed committed to her goal. And while her four children were on vacation, she spent as much time as she could making sure she was ready to take the exam.

However, Kim Kardashian received the news that she did not pass the bar exam on November 7, the same day Hulu premiered All’s Fair, the legal drama in where she plays a divorce attorney.