Kim Kardashian reveals reason for divorce with Kanye West

Television personality Kim Kardashian said the reason for divorcing ex-husband Kanye West was to focus on her own happiness.

The celebrity made the statement in an interview to US-based magazine Vogue.

“For so long, I did what made other people happy and I think in the last two years I decided I’m going to make myself happy and that feels really good,” the 41-year-old TV star was quoted saying in the report.

The reality show host added: “Even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s OK to choose you.”

Kim Kardashian now plans to eat well, working out and spend more time with his family members.

“I’m going to have more fun, spend more time with my kids and the people who make me happy.”

The celebrity admitted of taking help from younger sister Khloé Kardashian on how to block out the haters.

“Khloé came up with the best phrase for that yesterday. She said, ‘Post and ghost,'” she revealed.

The businesswoman had married the singer in 2014 and it made them one of the most talked-about celebrity couples in Hollywood, popularly known as ‘Kimye.’

Their relationship became strained in 2020 when her former husband, who suffers from bipolar disorder, ran an unsuccessful campaign marked by erratic statements to be elected US president.

Kim Kardashian also released a statement urging compassion for West’s mental health struggles after he swiftly deleted a tweet in which he said he had been trying to divorce her for months.

The couple grew further apart with the 21-time Grammy winner spending most of his time at his ranch in Wyoming and Kardashian remaining in their Calabasas mansion outside Los Angeles.

Both Kardashian and West are reported to be billionaires. West made his money through his music as well as his Yeezy fashion and sneaker line.

Their marriage came to an end the next year.

