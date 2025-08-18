Kim Kardashian has five AI boyfriends

Thrice-divorced and socially bruised socialite, Kim Kardashian, has turned to A.I. (artificial intelligence), with at least five custom-tailored boyfriends, to help with her love life.

After being snubbed by NFL star Tom Brady at Amazon boss Jeff Bezos’ Venetian wedding with Lauren Sanchez, as the eligible bachelor was too busy to give all the attention to Hollywood’s new it girl, Sydney Sweeney, mom of four, Kim Kardashian, 44, is seeking artificial intelligence’s help to improve her dating skills, reported a foreign publication, adding that the entrepreneur and reality TV star has five ‘custom-tailored A.I. boyfriends’

“She’s trained them all to have different personalities,” a tipster revealed to the magazine. “So she can go back and forth talking to them and practising her dating skills.”