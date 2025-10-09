Kim Kardashian shines in first trailer of "All’s Fair"

Kim Kardashian has traded reality TV for a courtroom showdown in the first trailer of her upcoming Hulu series All’s Fair. The trailer, gives viewers a glimpse of Kardashian stepping into the world of high-profile legal battles and personal rivalries.

The All’s Fair trailer introduces Kim Kardashian as a powerful Los Angeles lawyer caught in a heated competition between two rival divorce firms.

The stylish preview reflects Ryan Murphy’s signature flair for drama, featuring fast-paced exchanges, glamour, and emotional tension that promise plenty of spectacle.

All’s Fair marks Kim Kardashian’s latest collaboration with Murphy after her breakout performance in American Horror Story: Delicate. This time, she takes on a more grounded but equally intense role, channeling her real-life legal aspirations into a fictional setting.

The show centers around Allura Grant and Carrington Lane, two sharp legal minds whose courtroom clashes spill into their personal lives. Alongside Kardashian, the series stars Sarah Paulson, creating a powerhouse duo that blends ambition, rivalry, and reinvention.

For Kim Kardashian, All’s Fair feels personal. The star recently completed her law studies, following in the footsteps of her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr. Now, her on-screen portrayal of a legal powerhouse seems to merge fiction with the reality of her evolving career path.

All’s Fair premieres November 4 on Hulu in the U.S. and on Hulu with Disney+ globally, with new episodes dropping every Thursday. The trailer has already sparked buzz online, with fans eager to see Kim Kardashian’s next big move in television.

In other news related to Kim Kardashian, the global icon has sparked widespread buzz online after claiming that her life was in danger, with many of her followers speculating that her ex-husband, Kanye West, may have been behind the threat.

Regarding this, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum claimed in the teaser for the next The Kardashians season that there was a desire to have her slain.

Kim Kardashian, who was clearly terrified, admitted that the investigator called her and told her that someone very near to her put a hit out on her life.