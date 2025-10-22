Kim Kardashian parties in Paris for 45th birthday after ‘All’s Fair’ premiere

Kim Kardashian is celebrating her 45th birthday in Paris!

After promoting her forthcoming legal drama, All’s Fair in Paris on Tuesday, October 21, the multi-hyphenate partied the night away to mark her big day.

According to Just Jared, the SKIMS founder headed to the cabaret club Crazy Horsem, wearing Look 28 from Givenchy by Alexander McQueen’s Spring-Summer 1997 haute couture collection “Search for the Golden Fleece.”

Kim Kardashian’s stunning birthday dress featured a dazzling asymmetrical gold corset that flaunted her curves, accented with white details, including a tulle skirt with gold embellishments.

She elevated her glamorous look with strappy gold heels, striking eye makeup and a sleek ahir bun.

Earlier in the day, the realty Tv star stunned in a baby blue vintage Dior by John Galliano gown from the house’s Spring/Summer 2000 collection at the Ryan Murphy’s All’s Fair Paris premiere event.

The floor-length gown featured a plunging neckline and short sleeves, with a waist-cinching bodice that flowed seamlessly into a dramatic mermaid-style skirt.

She was also accompanied by the star-studded cast including Naomi Watts, Glenn Close, Niecy Nash-Betts, Sarah Paulson and Teyana Taylor.

According to an official synopsis, All’s Fair -which is set to release on Hulu on November 4 – revolves around the story of a team of female divorce attorneys after they “leave a male-dominated firm to open their own powerhouse practice.”