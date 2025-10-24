Kim Kardashian erases Kanye West from her life, brick by brick

American socialite and entrepreneur, Kim Kardashian, seems ready to turn a new page, cutting away every trace that reminds her of Kanye West as she moves forward with plans for a complete home remodel and a possible new chapter in love.

After admitting that she is open to marrying again, Kim Kardashian has reportedly started tearing down pieces of her past — including the basketball court once built for Kanye West at her lavish $60 million California estate. The court was originally a birthday gift for the rapper in 2015, a gesture that once symbolized their strong bond but now stands as a reminder of a marriage that ended in 2022 after years of turbulence.

The reality star, who married Kanye West in 2014 and shares four children with him — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm — has begun extensive renovations at her Hidden Hills compound. According to reports, the court has been completely removed, with Kim Kardashian planning to replace it with two massive “his and hers” wings as part of her grand redesign.

Sources close to the project say the overhaul reflects more than just architectural change — it marks Kim Kardashian’s emotional decision to reshape her surroundings and reclaim her space after a long and public breakup. The revamp will reportedly take over a year, during which she plans to relocate temporarily with her children.

Since separating from Kanye West, Kim Kardashian has been linked to comedian Pete Davidson and later to NFL star Odell Beckham Jr., though none of those relationships lasted. Now, insiders say she is focusing on stability and personal growth, determined to let go of the past and rebuild a life that reflects who she has become.

Earlier, Kim opened up about a shocking health scare, revealing that she was diagnosed with a brain aneurysm during filming for the new season of The Kardashians.

In a preview clip aired during the show’s premiere, the 45-year-old reality star is seen undergoing an MRI scan — and later breaking the news to her family that doctors had spotted “a little aneurysm.”

The moment leaves her sister Kourtney Kardashian visibly stunned, while Kim Kardashian explains that medical experts told her the brain aneurysm was likely triggered by extreme stress.