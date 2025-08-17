Kim Kardashian’s throwback with late father Robert sparks likeness buzz

American socialite and entrepreneur, Kim Kardashian surprised her fans by posting a throwback photo with her late father Robert Kardashian and her mother Kris Jenner.

Kim Kardashian shared the old family picture on Instagram, showing herself as a child with both parents. Kim Kardashian captioned the post with a short message about her parents.

Robert Kardashian, who passed away in 2003 at the age of 59 after being diagnosed with cancer, was seen smiling in the photo. Kim stood beside him while Kris Jenner posed happily with her husband.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)



Fans quickly noticed the striking resemblance between Robert Kardashian and some of the younger family members.

Many pointed out that Kim’s niece Dream looked very similar to Robert Kardashian.

Others said Kim Kardashian’s children, especially Saint and Psalm, also share his features.

Kim has often spoken about Robert Kardashian and continues to remember him publicly.

She once revealed in an interview that she believes her father still sends her signs, sharing a personal moment that reminded her of their bond.

Kim has posted many tributes in the past, and this latest picture gave fans another glimpse into her close connection with her late father, Robert Kardashian.

In other news, Kim captured attention with a dramatic change in style, unveiling a new blonde hairstyle on Instagram.

The reality star shared a selfie to showcase her ash-blonde locks contrasted with dark brown roots, drawing instant reactions across social media.

Kim Kardashian, dressed in white loungewear, revealed the fresh look while still in the middle of her glam routine.

The transformation quickly became a talking point, with friends, fans and her hairstylist applauding the striking change.

She previously stunned at the 2024 Met Gala with platinum blonde hair and famously channelled Marilyn Monroe in 2022 by adopting an icy blonde look to complement the star’s iconic dress.